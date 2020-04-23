Don’s Expert Answers: the house is old and needs renovating badly please… my mum just died of cancer and dad is to old and no money. please help us

Question From:

in penshurst , vic Victoria

the house is old and needs renovating badly please… my mum just died of cancer and dad is to old and no money. please help us

15 years ago, lanted a heapof fruit tress AND some nuts, the plants need help but renovating the house is number 1

i pray u guys prosper and are all in health !! we do have 42 tress, mostly fruit and some nut tress and they need help. and veggie garden.

im not sure what to write so that u guys will hear my cry for help, so that u will help me and my dad

my name is paul fenech, im 43 and born in Australia, both my parents were born in Malta,

my dad was married to my mum and at 27 he had a house paid of, 3 cars and money in the bank, but lost everything through bad partners, the partners took of and dad didnt go bank rupt and lost the house and everything. he did the right thing,

he then started up another business, jindera milk bar and take away food fish and chip shop in NSW, but got miss treated by people / landlord. my parents went through so much its not funny.

when dad was 5 he got molested continually by his uncle and when he got married his inlaws put him through hell. dad had faith in God and pressed on, but he has never recovered fully from being molested, his growth and development has been stunted. its sad.

at 13 i got sexually molested and long story but life has been hard for me to, im 43 and now and on a disability pension but finally slowly rising above all the obstacles, i found when i was going through alot my mum was suffering to, any way 15 years ago my parents bought a property for $42 thousand, and they have now paid it of, its there second house since he was 27 but has not got the energy or money to fix it, the whole house needs renovating and he lives in the back of the house, and lives in a tiny one bedroom unit and its not finished as well, mum got cancer 6 years ago and he looked after her, just over 2 years ago the cancer came back and she died….

i dont know what to wright so to get you Guys to open your hearts to me personally and help my dad and me. ive prayed to God asking God to bring u guys hear !! my dad deserves to be treated well and live the rest of his life comfortable…. his 75 and needs help……please come and renovate this place and bless us and change our lives, im asking u guys from the bottom of my heart … please come and bless us .

warm regards

Paul Vincent Fenech

ps… if u guys cant help me and my dad, did u know who could ? please pass on contact details.. thank u !!

Answer:

Hi Paul, Your story is so sad. I wish that I could help you, but Burkes Backyard was cancelled over 12 years ago and we are no longer able to help anyone. I wish you well, but I have no idea who could help you rebuild. Good luck in finding someone. Don