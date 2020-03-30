Don’s Expert Answers: The bark of my Cordia dichotoma trees is rotting from the base and the tree branches are drying.

Question From:

in Pushkar, Ajmer New South Wales

Nature of problem:

The bark of my Cordia dichotoma trees is rotting from the base and the tree branches are drying.

Type of Plant (if known):

Fruit tree with broad leaves and olive like fruit

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

The bark splits at the base and falls off.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Once in ten days in winter, every third day in summer

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

About 9 hours

How long since you planted it:

Five years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, organic goat and cowdung

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors in an orchard

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Would be grateful for whatever help we can get. As it is a fruit tree, I am hoping to give organic treatment that does not send toxins into the food chain or the soil.

Thank you!

Answer:

We would need photos to have any chance of helping you. It sounds bad.