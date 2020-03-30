Don’s Expert Answers: The bark of my Cordia dichotoma trees is rotting from the base and the tree branches are drying.

Question From:
in Pushkar, Ajmer New South Wales
Nature of problem:
The bark of my Cordia dichotoma trees is rotting from the base and the tree branches are drying.
Type of Plant (if known):
Fruit tree with broad leaves and olive like fruit
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
The bark splits at the base and falls off.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Once in ten days in winter, every third day in summer
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
About 9 hours
How long since you planted it:
Five years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes, organic goat and cowdung
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors in an orchard
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Would be grateful for whatever help we can get. As it is a fruit tree, I am hoping to give organic treatment that does not send toxins into the food chain or the soil.
Thank you!
Answer:
We would need photos to have any chance of helping you. It sounds bad.