Don’s Expert Answers: Slender Weavers unhealthy

Byron Talmage in Highgate, Perth Western Australia

Slender Weavers unhealthy

Slender Weaver Bamboo

brown/black stains on the stems. new shoots dieing. tops of bamboo rotting or breaking off

not sure. Perth is sandy but I added a lot of soil improver and new soil when i planted

twice weekly

varies but at least 4-6 depending on the plant

4 years

yes – use powerfeed and Season

outdoors

ground

Seasol

I purchased Slender weaver plants about 4 years ago and they have been fantastic (other than the leaves). Recently they are not looking as healthy with spots on the stems, new shoots dying, and the tops appear to either be rotting or breaking off. See attached photos. Do you have any advice on what the issue could be or what could be done to get them healthy again? I feed them regularly with powerfeed and Seasol. Thanks for any help.

Answer:

Hi Byron, All bamboos an cause problems with suckering, despite claims to the contrary. I do not know what is wrong with your bamboo, but if it is near next door’s boundary, maybe the bamboo has been accidentally sprayed with weedkiller? Good luck, Don