Don’s Expert Answers: Root System and Foundation Damage

Question From:

in Toowong, Toowong Queensland

Nature of problem:

Root System and Foundation Damage

Type of Plant (if known):

Grevillea Robusta and Melaleuca Viminalis

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay Loam Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8

How long since you planted it:

Grevillea Robusta- 40 Years, Melaleuca Viminalis-20 Years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Greetings!

I wanted to know what building foundation structural damage risks does Grevillea Robusta and Melaleuca Viminalis root systems possess. The building foundation i’m talking about is reinforced cement concrete (rcc). So over a span of now and 50 to 100 years, would this trees cause any structural damage?

Thank you in advance!

Regards,

Jyosh.

Answer:

Hi Jyosh, If you mean that the house is built on a concrete slab, there is no significant chance of any problems. Don.