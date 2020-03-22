Don’s Expert Answers: Parthenocissus quinquefolia languishing

Question From:

in HEATHMONT, HEATHMONT Victoria

Nature of problem:

Parthenocissus quinquefolia languishing

Type of Plant (if known):

Creeper

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Red leaves, fringing, blemishes/splotches on leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam

How often do you water the plant:

4-5 times per week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 hrs

How long since you planted it:

1.75 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Planted in ground alongside a pergola column, yet as picture shows, is paved around where planted

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have plenty of other photos if you need them. I couldn’t tell if the upload I did worked.

This creeper is one of four – it has been going downhill for the last two months or more while the others have been green and healthy.

I do notice however that at least one other plant is starting to get a leaf or two that show the same characteristics as the unwell one.

We are not expert gardeners and are clueless as to what is wrong with the plant and how we can stop it dying – as that seems to be where it is headed.

As we paid for very expensive and mature plant – (pre grown at 6m) for our pergola, we don’t really want to have to start from scratch again.

Please help – we would be incredibly grateful.

Thanks in advance

Julie Weste

Answer:

Julie, can you pls send me photos of the sick leaves and of the paving around the base of the plant? This plant is deciduous and as it is now Autumn, reddish leaves are not abnormal. The plant leaves that you sent me a photo of look about right for this time of the year. Don