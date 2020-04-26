Don’s Expert Answers: Part of Hedge all Woody

Question From:

in Mount Ousley , Wollongong New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Part of Hedge all Woody

Type of Plant (if known):

Azalea (Alba Magnifica)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Another weed/tree was growing in the roots. It has since been cut out but only dead wood and very minimum leaf left on azalea.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay/soil

How often do you water the plant:

Rarely

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6hrs full summer then shade

How long since you planted it:

Purchased the home and already established. Guesstimate of 15yrs.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Once the weed/tree was removed we fertilized with cow manure, osmocote and seasol.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Is our plant beyond help? Can we trim/prune the remaining hedge in early May – or wait til after flowers bloom?

And may you please advise if we need to remove and restart with a new plant, do you have recommendations of nursery’s that might sell established Azaleas. Thank you.

Answer:

Hi ? I would replace that Alba Magna, but before you do, you need to find out what is wrong with the sick one. Is the overflow pipe from the hot water system drowning or burning its roots? Dig it up and look out for anything strange. Sometimes it is a gas leak in the soil nearby. What is under the wood chip or gravel? If there is weedmat or black plastic, remove it. Good luck.