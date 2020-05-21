Don’s Expert Answers: Need some assistance in plant choosing for my backyard

Question From:

in Calwell, Canberra Australian Capital Territory

Nature of problem:

Need some assistance in plant choosing for my backyard

Type of Plant (if known):

NA

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NA

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

NA

How often do you water the plant:

NA

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

NA

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

NA

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

want to plant in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello Burke and the team,

I am very new in gardening. I would like to plant some plants around my backyard and not sure what choices I have. I know what types I like to have but do not know their names or care and etc.

I tried a professional horticulturist but was not staisfied with the service.

Therefore, I was just wondering if it is at all possible to get some seggestions from you, please?

Regards,

Shabana

0402387707

Answer:

Hi Shabana, You need local knowledge, this is always best. There will be a local gardening club who can help you regarding what plants are good in your area. The best idea however, is to walk around your block looking for plants that you like. When you see one, pop in, compliment them on their garden and ask what the plant is. If they don’t know, ask for a small piece to get identified at the local nursery. Most nurseries have trained staff who can recommend plants for you. Before you go to the nursery, force yourself to write own what your plant needs are. IE an evergreen hedge that has perfumed white flowers and grows to no more than 2m. Or a deciduous tree that grows to about 5m and has stunning Autumn foliage colour. Best of luck, Don.