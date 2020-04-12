Don’s Expert Answers: My silver lady fern has a yellow /white waxy substance at the base and the leaves are fading to yellow or just dying

Question From:

in Forster, Forster New South Wales

Nature of problem:

My silver lady fern has a yellow /white waxy substance at the base and the leaves are fading to yellow or just dying

Silver ladt ferm

Silver ladt ferm

Yellow/white waxy substance at the base. Leaves fading to pale yellow or drying up and dying

Yellow/white waxy substance at the base. Leaves fading to pale yellow or drying up and dying

Potting mix with blood and bone added

Potting mix with blood and bone added

Weekly or put out in the rain

Weekly or put out in the rain

Arbout an hour of first morning filtered sun

Arbout an hour of first morning filtered sun

Almost one year

Almost one year

Only twice with diluted seasol

Only twice with diluted seasol

Outdoors

Outdoors

In a pot

In a pot

No treatment yet as only noticed the problem three days ago

No treatment yet as only noticed the problem three days ago

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The fern has been growing well and doesn’t seem to have any bugs on it. It does not touch other plants around it. The other plants are growi g well without seeming to have any problems other than the occasional slug.I have a worm farm and was going to give all of my plants a treatment of worm tea but I am not sure if this will help or hinder the problem. Thank you for any advice you are able to help with

Answer:

Hi Marilyn, Can’t tell much from the photo. Tip it upside down and remove it from the pot. I suspect that the root ball will be very dry – IE water repelling. Buy some Seasol Super Soil Wetter, dilute it and immerse the root ball in this for 30-40 minutes. Then back into the pot. Good luck,

Don