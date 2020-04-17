Don’s Expert Answers: my 2 yr old chickens are not laying since we moved 4 weeks ago, they have gone from 24 eggs a day to 2 eggs a day?

Question From:

in Vasse, busselton Western Australia

Nature of problem:

my 2 yr old chickens are not laying since we moved 4 weeks ago, they have gone from 24 eggs a day to 2 eggs a day?

Answer:

Hi Clubby, not much info! Several things are possible: all chooks stop laying when they are moulting. If you have ISA browns, they tend to lay poorly by 2 years of age, they may return to laying, but egg production is usually poor. For this reason, commercial ISA browns are usually killed and replaced at about 18 months of age. BBY recommends getting Black Australorps as they lay well for much longer and they have far better temperaments. Don