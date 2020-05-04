Don’s Expert Answers: Magnolia teddy bear not growing sparse leaves

Question From:

in Riverhills, Riverhills Queensland

Magnolia teddy bear not growing sparse leaves

Magnolia Teddy Bear

Not growing, leaves Browning and very sparse

Porting mix type

Once a week

6-8 hours

2 years

Slow release fertilizer once every 6 months

Outdoors

Ground

Tried replanting by opening up roots

Hi Don,

We’ve planted three magnolia teaddy bears in our backyard two years ago. One of them seems to be growing. The second one grew a bit and them stopped completely and the third hasnt grown at all. We do get occassional flowers from all three. But the leaves are really sparse and they do brown quite a bit. Is there anything we can do to encourage growth of both the plants and leaves? Can they also take the afternoon sun? I am located in Brisbane, Queensland.

Thanks

Anna

Hi Anna, Water is the answer. Your potting mix has become water-repelling during the drought. Get some Seasol Super Soil Wetter and mix it with water and apply it. Before you do, plunge your garden fork into the soil about 20cm deep all around the root area. Do NOT turn the soil over, just put holes into it for the Seasol SSW to get in. Immediately water the Seasol SSW in really with the hose. Also water it with the hose on full bore (and a soft nozzle) for 5-10 minutes for 5 days, then twice a week after that. Recovery will not occur until late October-November. Don