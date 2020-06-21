Don’s Expert Answers: Leggy with yellow leaves and no winter buds

Question From:

in Blackburn Sth, Blackburn Sth Victoria

Nature of problem:

Leggy with yellow leaves and no winter buds

Type of Plant (if known):

Daphne Odora (I think)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

leggy with yellow leaves and no winter buds

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting Mix (Organic)

How often do you water the plant:

Most days in summer, once or twice a week in cooler times if there has been no rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Around 5-6 – afternoon shade

How long since you planted it:

3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol – 2 months ago

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Not sure if it is in the right position, over or under watered?

Also just transplanted a Japanese Maple to a sunnier position, how often does it need watering for the first few months in winter?

Answer:

Hi Barb, I would buy a new one. Daphnes are touchy little plants and yours is not going to survive. It probably has root rot and other problems.

Daphnes need an azalea or camellia potting mix and they prefer partial shade. IE shade from burning midday sun. Your pot is too small, go for a 60cm diam one. Good luck, Don