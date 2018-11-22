Don’s Expert Answers: leaves with spots and then dying

Question From:

Carol in Pinjarra, Pinjarra Western Australia

Nature of problem:

leaves with spots and then dying –

Type of Plant (if known):

geraniums

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

leaves get dark spots on the back, gradually turn yellow and shrivel up

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

varied as well as pots

How often do you water the plant:

garden gets watered 3 times a week with drip irrigation. Pots every couple of days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

usually all day, or those out the front just get morning sun

How long since you planted it:

varied

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

all pots have long lasting fertilizer and beds get liquid fertilizer when I think of it

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

both

What other treatments have you given the plant:

keep removing the affected leaves and binning them

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I had never seen this before this year but it is spreading to every geranium even to ones up in Dwellingup which are in full sun all day in pots.

Please help as it is so depressing seeing the plants going this way.

Thanks

Carol

Answer:

Hi Carol, This geranium rust. It is typically caused by humid weather, but too little sun (ie too much shade) also causes it too. Try spraying with Eco Fungicide if you want an organic spray, or with Yates Fungus gun of Rose shield if you want to use a stronger systemic spray. Don