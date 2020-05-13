Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves on young Pink Trumpet Tree are developing dark marks on them

Question From:
in Summerholm, Summerholm Queensland
Nature of problem:
Leaves on young Pink Trumpet Tree are developing dark marks on them
Type of Plant (if known):
Pink Trumpet Tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
dark patches on leaves – not spots.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay and rock
How often do you water the plant:
once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day sun
How long since you planted it:
5 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes – some polagranite and horse poo
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
This tree is ‘stunted’ at around 900mm high, while a 2nd tree in a different spot is over 2 mtrs tall and not having any darkening on the leaves.
Answer:
Hi Mal? What is polagranite?? This plant is not deathly ill, but there is a problem. The leaves say: “nutrient imbalance”. I just haven’t got enough info to help you. Dig a few holes near the roots to see if the soil is water-repelling. If it is dry, try some Seasol Super Soil Wetter. I have no idea what your soil is like. I would water the bejesus out of it & see what happens in Spring. Don.