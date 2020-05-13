Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves on young Pink Trumpet Tree are developing dark marks on them

Question From:

in Summerholm, Summerholm Queensland

Nature of problem:

Leaves on young Pink Trumpet Tree are developing dark marks on them

Type of Plant (if known):

Pink Trumpet Tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

dark patches on leaves – not spots.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay and rock

How often do you water the plant:

once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day sun

How long since you planted it:

5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes – some polagranite and horse poo

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This tree is ‘stunted’ at around 900mm high, while a 2nd tree in a different spot is over 2 mtrs tall and not having any darkening on the leaves.

Answer:

Hi Mal? What is polagranite?? This plant is not deathly ill, but there is a problem. The leaves say: “nutrient imbalance”. I just haven’t got enough info to help you. Dig a few holes near the roots to see if the soil is water-repelling. If it is dry, try some Seasol Super Soil Wetter. I have no idea what your soil is like. I would water the bejesus out of it & see what happens in Spring. Don.