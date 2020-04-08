Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves on upper area of liquid amber are being eaten and branches stripped (not by a possum)

Question From:

in Merricks Beach, Mornington Peninsular Victoria

Nature of problem:

Leaves on upper area of liquid amber are being eaten and branches stripped (not by a possum)

Type of Plant (if known):

Liquid amber

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

top branches of tree have leaves that appear to be eaten, damaged leaves, branches with no leaves. This is the 2nd year it has happened. Lower branches are covered in lush healthy leaves. No damage elsewhere on plant.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay heavy soil

How often do you water the plant:

Occasionally in a heat wave

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

most of the day

How long since you planted it:

8 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

once a year with dried chicken pellets

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Other trees in garden don’t seem to be affected. Possums do eat leaves of other trees but don’t appear to be on the liquid amber as the leaves at the very end of the fine branches are eaten. Although the property is 3 streets from the beach the soil isn’t sandy. I’m very grateful for any comments, thank you.

Answer:

Thanks for the photo. This is still hard for me to diagnose without close-ups of leaves. My guess is that it could be leaf burn from strong salt winds. If so, this problem will get worse as the tree gets higher up into the path of the winds. Don