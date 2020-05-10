Don’s Expert Answers: Jacuranda flowering

Question From:

If you want them to flower, don’t water them. Like bogenvillia, they flower only when they are dry. To see white and purple trees, go to gympie. The bandstand Park has alternatingly trees. In full bloom they are beautiful and the colours never mix. Wild finches breed next to my trees and I get dozens of seedings every year. I do nothing but enjoy them. Nature does all the work.

Answer:

I agree Isabelle, once established, all Monsoonal Deciduous* trees flower best if left unwatered leading up to flowering time. tThey do appreciate water after flowering through to February, but this is not essential.

* Monsoonal Deciduous is my own term for plants from similar climates to Bougainvillea: Silky Oaks, Cape Chestnuts, Illawarra Flame trees and Jacarandas. Don