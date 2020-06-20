Don’s Expert Answers: Identify flowering vine

Question From:
Ashmore, Queensland
Identify flowering vine
Vine
Healthy
Water
Daily
5
10 years
No
Outdoors
Ground and pot
Nil
Hello, we have asked many places but noone knows the name of this flowering vine which was growing at a hotel we stayed in in north side of bali.
I hope you can help.
The tendrils were about 15′ long, they used it as a room divider. Divine!
Thank you
Leah
Answer:
Hi Leah, this is the blue trumpet creeper (Thunbergia grandiflora). It can be a very vigorous weed in rainforest-type areas of Qld. Don