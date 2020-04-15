Don’s Expert Answers: I want to save a Very leggy Chinese lantern

Question From:

in St. Kilda east, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

I want to save a Very leggy Chinese lantern

Type of Plant (if known):

Chinese lantern. See photo below

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Very leggy. Still flowers. Some branches have been broken because of recent painting work.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

at least twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Filtered morning sun in summer

How long since you planted it:

At least 7 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes. Sometimes with season. Mostly with betta grower foliage fertiliser into the pot. Lately Eathcare garden delight

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

No

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Large pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

–

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I know this needs pruning. Can I do it now. How much do I prune it Also I could take take it take it out of its pot and put it into the ground. There are clinics in the same bed.

Answer:

Hi Jack, Move it to a full sun position in August. Don