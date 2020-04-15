Don’s Expert Answers: I want to save a Very leggy Chinese lantern

Question From:
in St. Kilda east, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
I want to save a Very leggy Chinese lantern
Type of Plant (if known):
Chinese lantern. See photo below
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Very leggy. Still flowers. Some branches have been broken because of recent painting work.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
at least twice a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Filtered morning sun in summer
How long since you planted it:
At least 7 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes. Sometimes with season. Mostly with betta grower foliage fertiliser into the pot. Lately Eathcare garden delight
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
No
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Large pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
–
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I know this needs pruning. Can I do it now. How much do I prune it Also I could take take it take it out of its pot and put it into the ground. There are clinics in the same bed.
Answer:
Hi Jack, Move it to a full sun position in August. Don