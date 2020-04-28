Don’s Expert Answers: I want to dig out established Tiger Plant

Question From:
in Norman park, Qld Queensland

Nature of problem:
I want to dig out established Tiger Plant

Type of Plant (if known):
Tiger plant bamboo

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Normal soil bit dry

How often do you water the plant:
Rarely

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6 hours

How long since you planted it:
Not sure we think it is 10 years old

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None as we want to get it out. What is the best way

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
We wan to pull this grass out. It is a great screening plant in a very narrow area along the fence. However it gets out of control quickly and is very messy. We want to either plant plumeria pudica plants and trim into a high hedge. Or we could put up a trellis and grow jasmine along the fence. Please give some advice on how to get rid of it. I read to cut it right down and soak with vinegar. Is this better then poisons.

Answer:
You might have left it a bit late. In the growing season, cut it back to ground level and then spray the new shoots with Roundup or Zero. This works best from October to March. Don

