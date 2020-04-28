Don’s Expert Answers: I want to dig out established Tiger Plant

Question From:
in Norman park, Qld Queensland
I want to dig out established Tiger Plant
Tiger plant bamboo
No
Normal soil bit dry
Rarely
6 hours
Not sure we think it is 10 years old
No
Outdoors
Ground
None as we want to get it out. What is the best way
We wan to pull this grass out. It is a great screening plant in a very narrow area along the fence. However it gets out of control quickly and is very messy. We want to either plant plumeria pudica plants and trim into a high hedge. Or we could put up a trellis and grow jasmine along the fence. Please give some advice on how to get rid of it. I read to cut it right down and soak with vinegar. Is this better then poisons.
Answer:
You might have left it a bit late. In the growing season, cut it back to ground level and then spray the new shoots with Roundup or Zero. This works best from October to March. Don