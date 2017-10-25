Don’s Expert Answers: I need to plant flowering shrubs above sewerage and pipe systems so need to have shallow root system.

Question From:

Dianne McDonell in Strathpine, Brisbane Queensland

I need to plant flowering shrubs above sewerage and pipe systems so need to have shallow root system.

Mostly just flowering bushes no higher than about four feet. I don’t want roots searching down for water.

Sandy clay

Summer – four hours. Winter – six hours

Outside

Ground and pots

Hi, I am looking for hardy, drought resistant if possible, flowering shrubs that have a shallow root system and won’t hurt the many different pipe systems below the garden beds. I am soon to build a small shed living in unit in my back yard but it is close to the sewerage outlet.

I want the shed unit to look pretty with constant flowering all year round. I don’t really know where to begin to design a lay out for it either.

I also have some gardenias planted in the front that won’t grow. What do you recommend to fertilise them to help them along. They are planted in clay type soil.

I have always loved Burkes Back yard and watched it for years.

Thank you kindly for your help.

Dianne

Hi Dianne, In general, plants don’t damage pipes. They do not chase pipes for water unless the pipe is already leaking. Nonetheless, avoid large native fig trees such as Hill’s Weeping figs. In general, shrubs do very little damage. To select good flowering shrubs for your area, walk around the neighbourhood and see what you like. Then pop in & ask them what the plant/s are. If they don’t know, take a leaf & some flowers to the local nursery for ID. Ask locals also for tips for local soil management. Don

