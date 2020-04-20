Don’s Expert Answers: I bought a Washington Navel from a nursery, and the leaves were closed, I planted and watered it but the leaves are still closed is there a problem or is this normal for this time of year

Question From:

in Bacchus Marsh, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

I bought a Washington Navel from a nursery, and the leaves were closed, I planted and watered it but the leaves are still closed is there a problem or is this normal for this time of year

Type of Plant (if known):

Washington Navel Orange

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

All of the leaves closing together

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Black sandy loam 12-18 inches with hard clay below it has only been in the ground 2 days

How often do you water the plant:

Have only watered once after planting

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8-10 hours

How long since you planted it:

2 days

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes with yates complete citrus food

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out doors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Rod, There are only two reason for leaves folding up: too dry or too cold. Bacchus Marsh can be a bloody cold & windy area. Maybe both factors are at play. If your weather has been really cold lately that would explain things. Melbourne is too cold for most citrus except by the bay in sheltered, warm positions. Citrus struggle in Melbourne. Bacchus Marsh is much worse. You should move the plant to a sunny but protected, frost-free position ideally facing north-west, with masonry walls and paving not too far away. Masonry absorbs heat during the day and radiates it at night. Also water some wetting agent like Seasol Super Soil Wetter into the root ball area in case the potting mix has become water-repelling. Good luck, Don