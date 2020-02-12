Don’s Expert Answers: I am trying to find this plant

Question From:

in Macleod, Melbourne Victoria

Ornamental flowering pomegranate I.e. punica granatum legrelliae

Other Comments:

I am trying to find this plant to purchase (to replace the one we had in our garden before our neighbour dug it out! When the fence was to be replaced) It has taken me some years to find out what it was and now I know, I am looking to replace it. I notice you apparently featured it on your program a while back and I am hoping you might be able to help me find where I could get one please.

Thank you

Susan

Answer:

Hi Susan, after a wild goose chase across Australia, I found them!! There are almost NO rare plant nurseries left in Australia. Ray Nesci Bonsai nursery has some ‘Legrelliae’. These are the last in Australia. As it turns out, he lives near me. Tomorrow I will check them out for you. Give me a day or two to see what he has. It seems that 150mm (6 inch) pots cost around $14. Keep your fingers crossed! Don…. Don’t say thanks – I enjoyed the hunt!