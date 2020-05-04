Don’s Expert Answers: how big should the planting hole be for my azalea shirazz

Question From:
Ettalong Beach, Ettalong Beach New South Wales
how big should the planting hole be for my azalea shirazz
azalea shirazz
no illness
loam
new plant
five
not yet planted
not yet
outdoors
ground
none yet
Hi Nola, No hole. Modern azaleas don’t really like the beach areas, so grow it in a large tub in potting mix. Older azaleas like Alba Magna or Alphonse Anderson or Splendens are much hardier. Don