Don’s Expert Answers: how big should the planting hole be for my azalea shirazz

Question From:

in Ettalong Beach, Ettalong Beach New South Wales

Nature of problem:

how big should the planting hole be for my azalea shirazz

Type of Plant (if known):

azalea shirazz

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

new plant

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

five

How long since you planted it:

not yet planted

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not yet

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none yet

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Nola, No hole. Modern azaleas don’t really like the beach areas, so grow it in a large tub in potting mix. Older azaleas like Alba Magna or Alphonse Anderson or Splendens are much hardier. Don