in Brighton East, Brighton East Victoria
Hoping that you maybe able to help> We have an extensive hedge of Photinia Robusta, which is doing well with a lot of vigorous growth. However the hedge is protruding over a footpath and needs to be extensively cut back. To do so we would have to cut 6-9 inches from face of the plant, exposing perhaps branches and no foliage. Question is would the foliage regrow over a period? Would appreciate your advise. Kind regards, Peter Price
Photinia Robusta
Very Healthy
sandy
Rarly
6 hrs
4 years
annually
outdoors
ground
nil
Answer:
Yes no problems at all. Best to do it in late August.
Don