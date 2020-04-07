Question From:

in Brighton East, Brighton East Victoria

Nature of problem:

Hoping that you maybe able to help> We have an extensive hedge of Photinia Robusta, which is doing well with a lot of vigorous growth. However the hedge is protruding over a footpath and needs to be extensively cut back. To do so we would have to cut 6-9 inches from face of the plant, exposing perhaps branches and no foliage. Question is would the foliage regrow over a period? Would appreciate your advise. Kind regards, Peter Price

Type of Plant (if known):

Photinia Robusta

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Very Healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Rarly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6 hrs

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

annually

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Yes no problems at all. Best to do it in late August.

Don