Don’s Expert Answers: Hibiscus leaves curling upwards

Question From:
in India , Lucknow International
Nature of problem:
Hibiscus leaves curling upwards
Type of Plant (if known):
Yellow hibiscus
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves curling upwards after 4-5 days of planting
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Initial soil was red clay type, re potted with some parent soil at the roots and sandy soil native to my place
How often do you water the plant:
Initially frequently now only misting the leaves
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun, I kept it under a tree today
How long since you planted it:
10days
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Fresh cow dung manure at the time of reporting
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Chemical antifungal powder, magnesium sulphate crystals 1teaspoon each and bone meal
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Shall I re pot the plant or use some pesticide like imida?
Answer:
Hi, is it Fatima? My guess is that you are killing it with kindness. I would never fertilise with fresh cow manure when planting. My guess is that you have burnt the roots. Just water deeply every day for a week to flush it out and, in time (about 1-3 months) the plant should recover. There is a 90% chance of recovery. Don