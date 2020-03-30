Don’s Expert Answers: grow trees

Question From:

in Bald Hills , Ballarat Victoria

Nature of problem:

grow trees

Type of Plant (if known):

Yellow box

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

rural paddocks

How often do you water the plant:

NA

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

NA

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Na

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I wanted to plant some Yellow Box Gums to for shade in one of my paddocks to create shade for my horses… is this theist type of Gum. wanted to create shade and attract flowers for birds. Just need to know how close apart… big paddock but want to keep restricted area as say 50-60 square meters… thanks in advance

Answer:

My guess is that the horses would eat or crush the young plants.