Don’s Expert Answers: Grass dying under Jacaranda tree

Question From:

in Scarborough , Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Grass dying under Jacaranda tree

Type of Plant (if known):

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Mix

How often do you water the plant:

Every few weeks & Only after long periods of no rain.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Shade

How long since you planted it:

Jacaranda is about 10 years old

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Grass only with lawn food

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi,

My grass is dying under my Jacaranda tree.

What do I need to do to get grass to grow under the tree.

Regards

Kathy

Answer:

Hi Kathryn, I am not sure what your problem is. Usually, when grass dies under a tree, it is due to lack of water. Try a wetting agent plus lots of watering.