Don’s Expert Answers: Grass dying under Jacaranda tree

in Scarborough , Brisbane Queensland
Grass dying under Jacaranda tree
Grass dying
Mix
Watering: Every few weeks & Only after long periods of no rain.
Shade
Tree age: Jacaranda is about 10 years old
Fertiliser: Grass only with lawn food
Outdoors
Ground
None
My grass is dying under my Jacaranda tree.
What do I need to do to get grass to grow under the tree.
Kathy
Answer:
Hi Kathryn, I am not sure what your problem is. Usually, when grass dies under a tree, it is due to lack of water. Try a wetting agent plus lots of watering.