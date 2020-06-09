Don’s Expert Answers: Flowerig

Question From:

Crows Nest, Queensland

Flowering

Any

Not flowering

Any

Not applicable

8-10

variable

Standard NPK

outdoors

both

nil

Question:

There been a lot of gardening shows that state that ‘Potassium’ will induce flowering. I can not find any evidence in any text book that this this is true. Would you please clear this point so that I do not waste my time putting on extra potash

Answer:

Hi Paul. The ratios of Nitrogen to Phosphorus and Potassium profoundly affects the growth or flowering of plants. If you wish to promote flowering, all that you really need to do is to not fertilise the plants. Or you can buy various flower-promoting fertilisers, most of which start with or include the word ‘Bloom”. Do not use these flower-promoting fertilisers on native plants as they may react badly to Phosphorus. Don