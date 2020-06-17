Don’s Expert Answers: Dying magnolia tree

Question From:
in Red Rock, Red Rock New South Wales

Nature of problem:
Dying magnolia tree

Type of Plant (if known):
Magnolia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves curling and turning brown

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy

How often do you water the plant:
Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Over 10

How long since you planted it:
3 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
Please I received it for Mother’s day I want to save it

Answer:
Hi Charlotte. I can only guess that you have not watered it well. Water it copiously by hand for 15 minutes. Then, straight away, put a garden sprinkler on under it for 2 more hours. Good luck. Chances of survival: 10%. Don

