Don’s Expert Answers: Dying magnolia tree

Question From:
in Red Rock, Red Rock New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Dying magnolia tree
Type of Plant (if known):
Magnolia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves curling and turning brown
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Over 10
How long since you planted it:
3 weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Please I received it for Mother’s day I want to save it
Answer:
Hi Charlotte. I can only guess that you have not watered it well. Water it copiously by hand for 15 minutes. Then, straight away, put a garden sprinkler on under it for 2 more hours. Good luck. Chances of survival: 10%. Don