Don’s Expert Answers: Dying magnolia tree

Question From:

in Red Rock, Red Rock New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Dying magnolia tree

Type of Plant (if known):

Magnolia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves curling and turning brown

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Over 10

How long since you planted it:

3 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Please I received it for Mother’s day I want to save it

Answer:

Hi Charlotte. I can only guess that you have not watered it well. Water it copiously by hand for 15 minutes. Then, straight away, put a garden sprinkler on under it for 2 more hours. Good luck. Chances of survival: 10%. Don