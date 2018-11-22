Don’s Expert Answers: Dying Jacaranda

Question From:

Ashley in Minnipa, Minnipa South Australia

Nature of problem:

Dying Jacaranda

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Dead banches

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy loam

How often do you water the plant:

None

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full

How long since you planted it:

15-20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello, I moved into this house and this beautiful tree was already here.

It’s roughly 15-20 years old. I’ve removed half of the dead branches that were on the tree. Other than a yellowish moss there is nothing out of the ordinary about its bark.

I’m inclined to make a manure tea for watering but I will await instruction. The last 2 years have been drought conditions but before that was 6 years of above average rainfall.

From what I’ve gathered from the previous owners, who didn’t didn’t plant the tree, they haven’t watered it.

Original owners were fantastic gardeners and left approximately 10 years ago.

Please help 🙂

Answer:

Hi Ashley, Without a photo of the patient, I’m pretty much in the dark. I will take your word that the plant is dying from lack of water. You urgently need to hire a power lawn aerator and aerate the bejesus out of the area for a radius of 5m from the trunk. Then you need to apply Saturaid as per instructions. Then you need to put a sprinkler on the entire area for 45 minutes every second day for 2 weeks. Lighting a candle at the local church might help too! (forget the manure tea or any other fertiliser etc) Recovery will take about 6 months to a year. Good luck.