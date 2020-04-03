Question From:

in Warwick, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Dracaena marginata (?) plants. I put them in years ago and have cut them back many times. They are now getting rather large and I would like to get rid of them. I have tried cutting them back to the stump and spraying new growth with Glyphosate. But regardless of my efforts, very robust shoots keep appearing. Their roots below ground level are very large and impossible to dig out. Any suggestions?

Type of Plant (if known):

Dracaena. Common with the striped margin

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no symptoms. Just want to get rid of it.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8-10

How long since you planted it:

10+ years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Not really.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

As outlined above, I have used Glyphosate.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I wonder if anyone else has this problem?

thanks and cheers.

Answer:

Hi Di, What if you put an ad up locally (maybe at the local shops) for work for an unemployed labourer to remove it @ $25 per hour. I have done it, I found it not too difficult. Don – 2 hours max. Maybe you can find a bit extra work too for him/her?