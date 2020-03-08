Don’s Expert Answers: Dog chewed bottom branches of young magnolia tree

Question From:
in Bairnsdale, Bairnsdale Victoria
Nature of problem:
Dog chewed bottom branches of young magnolia tree
Type of Plant (if known):
Magnolia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Dog chewed off majority of bottom branches, leaving around 5 cm left on each branch.and just wanting to know if they’ll grow back or be replaced.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay, but added good quality soil when planted.
How often do you water the plant:
Few times a week. Irrigated.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun
How long since you planted it:
6 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Slow release when planted and seasol regularly
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outside
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Coveted with sheet on 44 degree days to protect from sunburn
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Do i need to replace the tree or will it grow to be a beautiful specimen?
Answer:
This is in the lap of the gods. Water & fertilise it well and cross your fingers.