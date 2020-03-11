Don’s Expert Answers: Do you had any idea what I could plant in a 300mm wide flowerbed around a pool. We have good quality soil on top but it goes down to clay. The area gets the morning sun but if fully shaded from around 3pm

Question From:
in North ward, Townsville Queensland
Nature of problem:
Do you had any idea what I could plant in a 300mm wide flowerbed around a pool. We have good quality soil on top but it goes down to clay. The area gets the morning sun but if fully shaded from around 3pm
Type of Plant (if known):
Heliconia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Narrow space
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
As often as needed
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Bright All day but will be shaded in the after
How long since you planted it:
Not planted yet
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Will be in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
300mm by 8metre flowerbed by a pool hoping to plant something that might become a screen from neighbours
Answer:
Sorry Sarah, There is just not enough info in your message for me to be able to help you. Maybe ask someone from a local nursery to come out inspect the area and recommend some plants. Or maybe ask a local Garden Club member for help. Don