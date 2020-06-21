Don’s Expert Answers: didn’t bloom, many small buds

Question From:

in San Diego, San Diego International

Nature of problem:

didn’t bloom, many small buds

Type of Plant (if known):

leucospermum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

buds didn’t bloom, plant doesn’t look healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

rarely

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8

How long since you planted it:

1 year ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This leucopermum has only one flower (right side 3:00 in the picture) faint color, end of bloom. The plant has many buds only one has bloomed. Wondering how to help it bloom better and thrive in our yard. We have one on the bank that has done much better. Any suggestions are much appreciated. Thanks.

Doug

619-609-6820

Answer:

Hi Doug. The plant seems to have dried out some time back. Dig some 7cm holes under the canopy to see what you can see. You need to apply a soil wetting agent, but I have no idea if they sell them in San Diego. Don