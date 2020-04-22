Don’s Expert Answers: Composted horse manure

Question From:
in Mount Martha , Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Composted horse manure
Type of Plant (if known):
Veggie garden
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
–
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
–
How often do you water the plant:
–
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
–
How long since you planted it:
–
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
–
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Raised wooden planter box
What other treatments have you given the plant:
–
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi. A friend used horse manure from a racecourse in my new veggie garden boxes which has composted down over time with saw dust and a bit of hay. I haven’t planted anything yet. He also lined the box with regular weed mat. My questions are:
1. Is it a problem using manure from a racehorse (possible hormones/antibiotics etc) or would they have degraded already? Should I take it all out and start again using something else?
2. Should I take it all out and swap the weed mat for food grade plastic?
Thanks, Jodie.
Answer:
Jody, I like your friend, he got it all right. Dig in some Dynamic Lifter 1-2 weeks before you plant. Don