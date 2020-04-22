Don’s Expert Answers: Composted horse manure

Hi. A friend used horse manure from a racecourse in my new veggie garden boxes which has composted down over time with saw dust and a bit of hay. I haven’t planted anything yet. He also lined the box with regular weed mat. My questions are:

1. Is it a problem using manure from a racehorse (possible hormones/antibiotics etc) or would they have degraded already? Should I take it all out and start again using something else?
2. Should I take it all out and swap the weed mat for food grade plastic?

Thanks, Jodie.

Answer:
Jody, I like your friend, he got it all right. Dig in some Dynamic Lifter 1-2 weeks before you plant. Don

