Don’s Expert Answers: Can you grow herbacious peonies in Springwood NSW?

Can you grow herbacious peonies in Springwood NSW?

Peony

I have been living in the UK for 20 years and want to purchase a peony here.

Thank you

Answer:

Yes you can, but they are always a challenge. Cooler elevated areas like Leura to Blackheath are good. Springwood is OK. Paeonies need lots of compost dug into the soil prior to planting. They hate root disturbance, but love full sun. You may have to buy them from the Dandenongs in Victoria. Don