Don’s Expert Answers: Can my Chinese privet hedges be grown into tress?

Question From:

in Belivah, QLD Queensland

Nature of problem:

Can my Chinese privet hedges be grown into tress?

Type of Plant (if known):

chinese privet ( the yellow leaf one)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Afternoon sun

How long since you planted it:

20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Katie, I am guessing that your privet has a golden edge variegation on all leaves??? It is a shrub that grows about 4m tall (ie about 13 feet tall). Assuming that “tress” means trees, I am not sure what the question is. A tree usually grows about 6m or more tall. So this privet is not really a tree. Don