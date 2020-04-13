Don’s Expert Answers: Can my Chinese privet hedges be grown into tress?

Question From:
in Belivah, QLD Queensland
Nature of problem:
Can my Chinese privet hedges be grown into tress?
Type of Plant (if known):
chinese privet ( the yellow leaf one)
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No illness
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
Never
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Afternoon sun
How long since you planted it:
20 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Katie, I am guessing that your privet has a golden edge variegation on all leaves??? It is a shrub that grows about 4m tall (ie about 13 feet tall). Assuming that “tress” means trees, I am not sure what the question is. A tree usually grows about 6m or more tall. So this privet is not really a tree. Don