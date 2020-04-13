Don’s Expert Answers: Can I grow hydrangeas in a brick planter box, it’s 3 bricks high

Question From:
Albion Park Rail, Shellharbour New South Wales
Can I grow hydrangeas in a brick planter box, it's 3 bricks high
Potting mix
West facing
Outdoor
Hi Louise, “Three bricks high” doesn’t help me to help you much. Please send me more details such as the interior dimensions of the planter box: interior width, depth and height. Hydrangeas make great pot plants but they need luxurious watering. Maybe a mini watering system is the go? Don.