Don’s Expert Answers: Can I grow hydrangeas in a brick planter box, it’s 3 bricks high

Question From:

in Albion Park Rail , Shellharbour New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Can I grow hydrangeas in a brick planter box, it’s 3 bricks high

Type of Plant (if known):

None

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

None

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

West facing

How long since you planted it:

None

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Not yet

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Louise, “Three bricks high” doesn’t help me to help you much. Please send me more details such as the interior dimensions of the planter box: interior width, depth and height. Hydrangeas make great pot plants but they need luxurious watering. Maybe a mini watering system is the go? Don.