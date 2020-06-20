Don’s Expert Answers: Can BBQ smoke effect a Flame Vine which is on a fence approx 3 feet above the bbq plate? Thank you.

Question From:

in Northgate, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Can BBQ smoke effect a Flame Vine which is on a fence approx 3 feet above the bbq plate? Thank you.

Type of Plant (if known):

Orange Trumpet Creeper

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

regularly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

half the day

How long since you planted it:

not sure

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Debbie, the smoke is unlikely to damage the plant, BUT the heat rising or radiating from the BBQ could burn the foliage. Don