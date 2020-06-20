Don’s Expert Answers: Can BBQ smoke effect a Flame Vine which is on a fence approx 3 feet above the bbq plate? Thank you.

Question From:
in Northgate, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Can BBQ smoke effect a Flame Vine which is on a fence approx 3 feet above the bbq plate? Thank you.
Type of Plant (if known):
Orange Trumpet Creeper
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
no illness
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
regularly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
half the day
How long since you planted it:
not sure
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Simply wondering if smoke from an old BBQ would effect the climber which hangs on a fence approx 3 feet above?
Answer:
Hi Debbie, the smoke is unlikely to damage the plant, BUT the heat rising or radiating from the BBQ could burn the foliage. Don