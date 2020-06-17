Don’s Expert Answers: Calistemon for screening – clay soil

Question From:
in Eltham, Melbourne Victoria
Calistemon for screening – clay soil
Calistemon
Clay soil
Full sun
Outdoors
Ground
Hi Don and team,
I would like to plant some screening trees to block some of the view/noise of my yard and kids from neighbours. We live on a hill with a 1.5m drop between our side and neighbour’s side of the fence. I would like to put in trees of around 3m and prefer natives to attract birds & bees, with some colour for interest, so thought calistemons could suit.
It is a clay soil and a north facing garden (fencelines are N and W facing) so need trees that will be both heat and frost tolerant (Melbourne winter). It is a long fenceline so I need to find a budget-friendly option, and also passes close to an access pit at one point so I am worried about invasive root systems.
Can you please recommend suitable plants and what size is best to purchase?
Thanks so much!
Answer:
Hi nameless,
Callistemon ‘Captain Cook’ is still the best bottlebrush to 3m. It is harmless, likes clay soils and has red flowers. Don