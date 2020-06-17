Don’s Expert Answers: Calistemon for screening – clay soil

Question From:

in Eltham, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Calistemon for screening – clay soil

Type of Plant (if known):

Calistemon

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay soil

How often do you water the plant:

N/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

N/a

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don and team,

I would like to plant some screening trees to block some of the view/noise of my yard and kids from neighbours. We live on a hill with a 1.5m drop between our side and neighbour’s side of the fence. I would like to put in trees of around 3m and prefer natives to attract birds & bees, with some colour for interest, so thought calistemons could suit.

It is a clay soil and a north facing garden (fencelines are N and W facing) so need trees that will be both heat and frost tolerant (Melbourne winter). It is a long fenceline so I need to find a budget-friendly option, and also passes close to an access pit at one point so I am worried about invasive root systems.

Can you please recommend suitable plants and what size is best to purchase?

Thanks so much!

Answer:

Hi nameless,

Callistemon ‘Captain Cook’ is still the best bottlebrush to 3m. It is harmless, likes clay soils and has red flowers. Don