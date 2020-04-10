Don’s Expert Answers: Bruised Olives

Question From:
in Point Cook, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Bruised Olives
Type of Plant (if known):
Olive trees
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Bruised olives
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
never
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
whole day
How long since you planted it:
don’t know, recently purchased the property
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi Burke,
I have few olive trees in my newly purchased property. The olives are now ready for picking…become black. I have read your article on how to process the olives, brine solution etc. I read in your article to sort out good from the damaged and bruised olives and to pickle the good olives. I have a question regarding the bruised olives. What can I do with it? Can I use it to make something out of it or do I have to just throw it?
Appreciate your early advice.
Thanks
Nev
Answer:
Hi Nev, Bruising is caused by fungal or bacterial decay. Thus the flavour will be spoiled. IE Throw them away. Don