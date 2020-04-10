Don’s Expert Answers: Bruised Olives

Question From:

in Point Cook, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Bruised Olives

Type of Plant (if known):

Olive trees

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

whole day

How long since you planted it:

don’t know, recently purchased the property

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Burke,

I have few olive trees in my newly purchased property. The olives are now ready for picking…become black. I have read your article on how to process the olives, brine solution etc. I read in your article to sort out good from the damaged and bruised olives and to pickle the good olives. I have a question regarding the bruised olives. What can I do with it? Can I use it to make something out of it or do I have to just throw it?

Appreciate your early advice.

Thanks

Nev

Answer:

Hi Nev, Bruising is caused by fungal or bacterial decay. Thus the flavour will be spoiled. IE Throw them away. Don