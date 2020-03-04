Don’s Expert Answers: brown leaves on one little gem magnolia others planted in same soil this sick one is located at end of a row

Question From:

in mornington, melbourne Victoria

brown leaves on one little gem magnolia others planted in same soil this sick one is located at end of a row

little gem magnolia

plant is still alive but leaves have turned brown and falling off

sandy loam

as required …do the finger test

8 hours

4 years

a couple of weeks back with charlie carp and eco hydrate

outdoors

in ground

none

I have 13 other trees that appear to be ok that are planted in the same location along a fence line this is at the end of the row it is well drained and was going gang busters as with the others

Answer:

Not enough info to be able to help you Gary. A photo would have helped a lot. Dig a hole near the trunk to see if it is dry or wet. If dry, use a soil wetting agent. If wet look for a source of the water and divert it if possible. If nothing turns up, buy a replacement plant. Don