Don’s Expert Answers: Branch lesion with white dust

Question From:

in Marian, Marian Queensland

Nature of problem:

Branch lesion with white dust

Type of Plant (if known):

Avocado, mango, soursop

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Splits in branch

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Various

How often do you water the plant:

Fortnightly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Dried cow manure, osmocote

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Mancazeb

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This photo shows exactly what many of my trees are presenting

Answer:

I am not sure. These could be tension splits caused when heavy rain follows a very dry period. The trunk rapidly swells with water which splits open the trunk. Mancozeb is fine. I would just wait: don’t either water or fertilise. Don