Don’s Expert Answers: Branch lesion with white dust

Question From:
in Marian, Marian Queensland
Nature of problem:
Branch lesion with white dust
Type of Plant (if known):
Avocado, mango, soursop
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Splits in branch
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Various
How often do you water the plant:
Fortnightly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6
How long since you planted it:
5 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Dried cow manure, osmocote
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Mancazeb
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
This photo shows exactly what many of my trees are presenting
Answer:
I am not sure. These could be tension splits caused when heavy rain follows a very dry period. The trunk rapidly swells with water which splits open the trunk. Mancozeb is fine. I would just wait: don’t either water or fertilise. Don