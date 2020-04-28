Don’s Expert Answers: best suited small fragrant white flowered shrub full sun no more than 400mm high to create a border around 7 coffeee trees in garen bed 13mx2m

Question From:

in Tewantin, TEWANTIN;QLD Queensland

best suited small fragrant white flowered shrub full sun no more than 400mm high to create a border around 7 coffeee trees in garen bed 13mx2m

loam leading to clay (new garden bed)

9

coffee trees just planted

outdoors

There are quite a few dwarf gardenias that would do the job. Ask to have a look at any of the following Gardenia jasminoides varieties: ‘Buttons’, ‘Crown Jewel’ or ‘Four Seasons’. All plants grow to different heights in different areas, so ask at the nursery how tall they grow in your area, and which one does best. Don