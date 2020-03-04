Don’s Expert Answers: Agave pups on flower stalk

Question From:
in HILBERT, HILBERT Western Australia

Nature of problem:
Agave pups on flower stalk

Type of Plant (if known):
Agave attenuata

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy

How often do you water the plant:
Irregularly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12

How long since you planted it:
Unsure

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
Hello,

My agave attenuata flowered last year, now all the flowers have gone and we have a bunch of pups growing at the end of the flower stalk. What to do? How to split them off the stalk? When? Tried to upload a pic but it’s not working 😬

Regards,
Deanne

Answer:
Hi Deanne? Cut them off whenever you like and strike them in small pots of potting mix. Don

Related Articles