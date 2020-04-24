Don’s Expert Answers: Advice on whether I should plant Daphne in between Magnolia trees

Question From:

in Maroubra, Maroubra New South Wales

Advice on whether I should plant Daphne in between Magnolia trees

Magnolia Teddy Bear and Daphne Perfume Princess

no illness

organic garden soil

garden bed is watered once a week

Mostly morning sun during winter and nearly all day in summer

Magnolias were planted 2 years ago. Have not planted Daphne yet.

organic fertilizer for the Magnolia trees

outdoors

garden bed

seasol

I have purchased the daphne plants recently and was happy to plant them, but wanted to make sure they weren’t going to cause any problems with the magnolias. The magnolias are 1m apart and I have removed the bottom branches. I’d like to put the daphnes in between to create a layer effect.

Thanks so much for your help!

Christine.

Answer:

Hi Christine, All should be OK. Daphnes love the Dandenongs in Victoria, and are OK in Melbourne. They just tolerate Sydney, but hate the beachside suburbs. Your position seem quite good and a raised garden is great. Cross your fingers and water them well. Don