Don’s Tips: Winter Wattle

There’s nothing more Australian than a gorgeous, golden wattle and when you think about it, in the depths of winter when things are miserable & cold out there in the garden, these plants start to flower that lovely warm yellow colour of course obviously they provide food for the bees. Best of all, they grow very quickly. 12-18 months after planting one of these they’re up & looking gorgeous. Not many people seem to grow them very much anymore and I really don’t understand why. There’s many hundreds of varieties & species of wattle and there’s one suited for most every garden in Australia.