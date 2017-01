In 1973 Keryn White and Ken Goff were high school sweethearts. Their young romance only lasted a year and it wasn’t until their school reunion in 1996 that they met again. Some 23 years of separation melted away and the romance was rekindled. Today they live in a townhouse with a tiny, featureless triangular backyard. Both have a passion for bonsai plants. The Blitz team decided to create a Japanese garden to display the couple’s collection of bonsai plants.

