The Blitz team decided to create a garden sanctuary for Hassia Lichtman. Hassia is pregnant with her second child and things are not going well. A rare medical conditions means she has to spend a lot of time either in hospital or resting. While the Blitz team set to work, husband Mitch and three year old son Ben took Hassia for a brief holiday. When she came home she discovered a wonderful surprise – a new backyard with space to rest and recuperate.

