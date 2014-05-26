Ep 05 Classic Courtyard

Lisa and Brian Doherty have spent two years restoring their 100 year-old heritage cottage but the outside still looks like a construction zone. A formal garden was definitely needed so the Blitz Team decided to help out. Mother of one and career woman Lisa Doherty is not someone you can fool easily. Brian had to get Lisa and baby Ailish out of the house for two days while the Blitz team went to work. In keeping with the character of the house, landscape designer John Happ devised a paved courtyard garden surrounded by a picket fence and a hedge.

