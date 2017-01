Sascha Kennedy is a single mum with a baby and a toddler. The last thing she had time or money for was to fix up her backyard – but it certainly needed an overhaul to make it safe and attractive for the kids to play in. The Blitz Team decided to give her a helping hand. In a couple of days they created a lush tropical paradise with plenty of space for the kids to play. And so it would be a big surprise Sascha, her mum and the kids were sent away for few days while the makeover took place.

